Arrested PDP leader Waheed Parra wins seat in J&K DDC polls

SRINAGAR: People's Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) candidate and PDP leader Waheed Parra has won from Pulwama A constituency in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in J&K on Tuesday, defeating his nearest rival Sajad Ahmad Raina of the BJP.



Parra was arrested by the NIA on November 25 in connection with the case of ex-Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Davinder Singh who was earlier arrested for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu were arrested while travelling from Srinagar to Jammu in January this year.

Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and wrote that Parra's victory indicated the love and trust people have shown for him.

"Couldn't be prouder of PDPs @parawahid who won his maiden election by a huge margin of votes. Despite being arrested on baseless charges right after filing his nomination people have shown their love & trust for Waheed. Hope justice prevails," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. (IANS)

