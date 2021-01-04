BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Health Improves, to Undergo 2nd Angioplasty

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's health improves and is said to be under continuous treatments.

On Sunday, he remained stable throughout the day, while another Angioplasty is expected to be performed within the next 48 hours.



According to reports, Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata said that a medical board of 9 members meet today at 11:30 AM and discussed regarding further treatment plan for Sourav Ganguly with his family members.



Meanwhile, Ddoctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.



Notably, the former Indian skipper underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack.



Further, Ganguly was was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.



A bulletin provided by the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata said, "He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile. He is sleeping now."



"Pulse-70/min, BP- 110/70mmHg, Spo2-98 per cent in room air. Respiratory rate-16/min. Routine ECG to be done in the morning. Treating doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time," the bulletin added.



He was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, whose result turned out to be negative.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a chat with Ganguly over the phone. Other political leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, met him at the hospital.

West Bengal CM Manata Banerjee took to the Twitter and wished Ganguly for a speedy recovery.

"Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!," the minister wrote.





Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, confirmed the development and added that Ganguly was in stable condition.

The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having scored 7,212 runs including 16 centuries -- his first made at Lord's on debut.

He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.





