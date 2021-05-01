Bengal announces partial lockdown amid COVID surge

KOLKATA: Considering the uncontrolled rise in the number of COVID cases in the state, the West Bengal government on Friday decided to impose indefinite prohibition on a number of things, including shopping malls, markets, restaurants and bars, gyms and swimming pools, with immediate effect.



An order issued under the powers conferred in Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said that all shopping complexes, malls, cinemas halls, beauty parlours, restaurants and bars, gyms, swimming pools, spas and sports complexes will remain closed till further notice.

However, home delivery and online services which would meet the demand of the people would be allowed. In the order, the government also mentioned that any kind of gathering, including social, cultural, academic and entertainment, will remain prohibited throughout the state.

The order said that markets will remain open from 7 am to 10 am in the morning and 3 pm to 5 pm in the evening. However, medicine shops, medical equipment stores, milk vending outlets, grocery shops and some other essential outlets will be exempted from the prohibition.

The government has also made it clear that everybody will have to follow the instructions and the COVID guidelines laid down by the commission during and after the announcement of the Assembly election results on Sunday.

The Election commission had earlier made it clear that there will be no victory procession after the counting on votes on Sunday.

The Commission had also said that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned. (IANS)



