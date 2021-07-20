Body of BJP Worker Allegedly Murdered by TMC Goons Found Hanging Gagged with TMC Flag

KOLKATA:

A BJP worker was brutally murdered allegedly by TMC goons.

The body of the deceased was found hanging from a tree, and the victim's mouth was gagged with the flag of the All India Trinamool Congress party.

The victim, identified as Debesh Barman, was an active BJP worker involved in the Raiganj South (Bisnupur) area of West Bengal.

"TMC goons brutally murder BJP member Debesh Barman, an active member of Raiganj South (Bisnupur), gag him with TMC flag and hang. Extremely alarming law and order scenario. Security environment is seriously compromised. TMC is unleashing terror," Dilip Saikia, National General Secretary of the BJP tweeted.

West Bengal has become a hotspot for rampant political violence. There has been many similar instances of brutal murder recorded under the Mamata Banerjee regime, most of which has been allegedly perpetrated by the members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly election where the TMC emerged victorious as the single largest party under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there have been many cases of political violence both before, during and after the election polls.

Numerous instances of murder, destruction of property, assault, robbery and even rape were reported from West Bengal right after the results of the Assembly elections was declared. Most of the people on the receiving end of the political violence were from the BJP, who alleged that the heinous crimes have been perpetuated by the TMC hoodlums.

To escape political persecution, hundreds of BJP workers along with their family fled West Bengal to seek refuge in Assam right after the West Bengal election results were declared. Himanta Biswa had stated that 300-400 BJP karyakartas and family members had crossed across to Dhubri in Assam following post-election violence in West Bengal. The Assam minister went on to say that the state government is feeding and sheltering the party workers who have escaped West Bengal. The Assam CM termed it as the "ugly dance of demonocracy."

Such an alarming rate of political violence in the state of West Bengal is of grave concern. In a democratic set up there is no room for denying the right to live if you happen to express opinions against the ruling establishment. Measures to restore law and order and ensure peace and tranquility to the troubled zones of the state should be effectively restored.





