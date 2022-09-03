DELHI: Bollywood bombshell Nora Fatehi was questioned for around 6 hours by Delhi Police in connection to a 200-crore extortion case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Nora was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police as a witness in the case. She was questioned about the gifts she received from Sukesh which also included a swanky BMW 5-series car which is pegged at around 75 lacs.

The actor arrived at around 11 am and left the office around 6 pm after recording her statement.

Nora Fatehi initially liked the gift by Sukesh and thanked him but later changed her statement to "I don't need it".

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, however, claimed that he had given the Bollywood actor four bags reportedly of Gucci brand and some cash in addition to the money that she had chosen herself. He asserted that Fatehi's employees had picked up the bags at a Mumbai shopping center.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a trending name on the Internet given his alleged involvement in an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

As per reports, Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka. He is known to lead a lavish lifestyle, he duped people in Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores. It is believed, that Chandrasekhar, who is in his late '30s used to con businessmen by promising loans or trying to settle any legal cases for a price. He was arrested by the police in 2019.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is also been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate after her intimate picture with Sukesh went viral. She has reportedly received a house costing 52 lacs, three Persian cats worth 9 lakhs each, Gucci bags, designer clothes, Louis Vuitton shoes, and a Mini Cooper car which according to her she has returned back.

It is also reported that Sukesh used to roam around in a car with a beacon and posed himself as former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi's son.

