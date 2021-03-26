'Burqa' is an evil custom: Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla

LUCKNOW: After objecting to 'azaan', Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla has now said the Muslim women will be 'freed' from the practice of wearing 'burqa', which he described as an evil custom and compared it to the banned triple talaq.

A day earlier, the minister had written to the Ballia district magistrate, complaining that he is facing difficulties in discharging his duties due to loudspeakers at mosques and said the volume should be fixed according to the court orders.

"Muslim women will be freed from 'burqa' like triple talaq. There will come a time when they will get rid of it. There are many Muslim countries where 'burqa' is banned," Shukla told reporters.

Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs minister, said 'burqa' is 'inhuman and evil custom' and added that those with progressive thinking are shunning it and not pressing for its use. (IANS)

Also Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to add grist to BJP poll campaign in Silchar

Also Watch: Tea workers stage protest demanding hike in daily wages jpg







