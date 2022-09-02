CBI Official Found Dead at His South Delhi Residence

NEW DELHI: The body of a deputy legal advisor of the CBI was found hanging at his south Delhi residence on Thursday, police said.

The deceased identified as Jitendra Kumar was found hanging in his house at S-22, type-4 Hudco Place

The Defence Colony police station received information about it at 6.47 am.

The 48-year-old was posted as a deputy legal advisor at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Lodhi Road office, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Kumar was a native of the Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. A suicide note has been recovered, which says no one is responsible for Kumar's extreme decision, the DCP said.

Kumar's wife Jyoti and brother Rajender have reached Delhi from Mandi and Chandigarh respectively, police said.

Senior CBI officers were informed of the development and they rushed to the spot.

No foul play is suspected, police said, adding that the body has been kept in a mortuary and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday.

Earlier in 2020, Former governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla.

He was 69 years old.

Kumar served as Governor of Nagaland between 2013 and 2014; in that period he was briefly also Governor of Manipur. He is survived by his wife and son.

According to Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla, who was quoted by news agency ANI, Mr Kumar died by suicide. Sources said he had been depressed for some time.

The police have recovered a suicide note which is being verified with the family. DGP Sanjay Kundu said further inquiries were being made and that it would be inappropriate for him to comment at this time.





