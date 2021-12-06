Centre Regrets Death of 14 Civilians: Amit Shah On Nagaland Killings

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the centre regrets the death of 14 civilians in a counter-insurgency operation of the army in Nagaland.

While speaking the Lok Sabha, the Minister also informed that a special Investigation Team (SIT) would inquiry into the incident and will file a report within a month.

Commenting on the recent situation in Nagaland, Shah said that presently, the situation is tense but under control.

"The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives," he added.

The Minister also asked all the agencies no to repeat such incidents in future, adding, ''SIT investigation would identify loopholes in the security strategy.

Meanwhile, the opposition demanded statements from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident.

Tension escalated in Nagaland on Sunday after Armed forces personnel allegedly killed 14 civilians in Tiru village of Mon district.

As per reports, the security forces are believed to have mistaken the victims as members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and ambushed them.

After this, the situation is tense in the district following which the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Reportedly, after the incident, local people came out of the houses and started protesting claiming that those who are killed in the incident were innocent. According to locals, they were on their way back home from a nearby coal mine.

Reacting on the incident, the army in a statement said, "Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted".

