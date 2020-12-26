Citing results of civic polls, BJP ‘rising’, Congress ‘diminishing, says Prakash Javadekar

Chennai: Results of the recently held civic bodies election and bypolls in various parts of the country in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the winner shows the credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday.

The Union Minister had slammed 'family parties' and said that the BJP is 'rising' while Congress is 'diminishing'.

The minister did not name any party explicitly, however, citing local body election results in Rajasthan, Goa and Hyderabad, he said, "The BJP is rising and Congress is diminishing".

In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, his party had won 13 out of 21 Zilla Parishad beating the 20-year-old trend of the ruling party winning such local polls.

Also, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir after having emerged as the winner and a record vote share in the District Development Council polls in the hill region.

In Hyderabad, from four corporators the party has increased to 48 and similarly, in Goa, the party has won the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls. Civic polls from Arunachal Pradesh, the outcome of Assam's autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council and Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Gujarat, the BJP party has emerged as the winner, said the Union Minister Javadekar.

According to him, the impressive results across the nation in both rural and urban region is proof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility as a leader.

"The people want promises to be fulfilled and not petty politics," he added.

Union Minister Javadekar firmly believes that PM Modi's party along with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will deliver 'stellar performance' in Tamil Nadu where the Assembly elections are due during the month of April-May next year in 2021.

