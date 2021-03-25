Cleric refuses to solemnise weddings in Kairana

SHAMLI (Uttar Pradesh): A cleric refused to solemnise two weddings in Kairana after the wedding processions played loud music. The incident happened on Sunday evening.

MaulanaQariSufiyan, said he has asked the families to stop the music since it was time for 'azaan' but they did not comply.

"I saw the grooms dancing to the music on the roof of their vehicles. They were to marry two sisters at the same venue. When they did not stop, I informed the families that I would not solemnize the marriages," he told reporters.

The wedding procession was coming from Jagatpur in Delhi.

The families finally managed to find another cleric who agreed to solemnise the weddings. They wrapped up the ceremonies quickly and left. (IANS)

