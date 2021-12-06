Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Exits from Sansad TV Show

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated on Monday that he will not hold a talk show on Sansad TV to demonstrate support for the 12 Opposition MPs who have been barred from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament till their suspension is lifted. Posted on his Twitter shared his statement on the resignation from the 'to the point' talk show.

Tharoor said in a statement "As an MP who has gone every morning to greet the protestors and express my solidarity with them, I am concerned that my continued involvement in hosting a show on Sansad TV would be seen as making me complicit in the undemocratic manner in which Parliamentary institutions are being run,"



"I believe it is my duty that when today the highest number of women MPs have been suspended in the recorded history of the Rajya Sabha for an entire session for speaking up for the people of this country, then I need to speak up for them," he said. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, one of the suspended members, stepped down as the host of Sansad TV's "Meri Kahaani," saying, "I believe it is my duty. Towards the close of the monsoon session in August, when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, twelve MPs were suspended from the Upper House for suspected disorderly conduct. Six members of the Congress are suspended, two each from the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPM. Sansad TV, a combination of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, has hired the senior Congress leader to anchor a talk programme involving interviews with prominent figures.

