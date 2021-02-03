Congress to hold divisional workers' meets in poll-bound West Bengal

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Congress is going to hold divisional workers' meets to take feedback from them and strengthen the organisational set up in the state. The central observers of the party are scheduled to reach Kolkata on February 6 in this connection.



The party's in-charge for West Bengal, Jitin Prasada, said, "We have decided to divide the state into five zones and prepare for the elections zone wise." The meetings will start after mid-February and all the district committees have been asked to prepare for the same. (IANS)








