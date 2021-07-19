Delta Plus Variant Cases Live Updates: 97 of 98 Samples Test Positive for Delta Variant in Sikkim

 Top
The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first identified in India, is now the dominant form of the virus in the United Kingdom. In the United States, at least 10% of new cases are with this variant.

  2021-07-19

In India, several more cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of Covid-19 which is now considered highly infectious, have been reported in Maharashtra may trigger the third wave of the pandemic. Further, Kerala, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, too, have reported cases of this deadlier variety, however, only about 200 confirmed infections have been detected across the globe, of which 30 are in India.

What is Corona Delta Plus Variant?

The new strain Delta Plus contains a K417N mutation in its spike protein, which has been formally designated B.1.617.2.1. According to media reports, the first sequence of this type was discovered in Europe in March 2021. The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India.

In India, a 65-year-old woman From Madhya Pradesh has tested positive for the new Delta Plus variant of coronavirus. The woman, who has taken two shots of the Covid-19 vaccine, had recovered in home isolation.

What Are Delta Plus Symptoms?

The newest variant is still being studied and scientists are trying to pinpoint key differences between symptoms caused by Covid-19 and the Delta plus mutant. Preliminary studies seem to suggest that apart from the usual dry cough, fever, tiredness, aches and pains, skin rashes, toes and fingers discoloration, sore throat, conjunctivitis, loss of taste and smell loss, diarrhea, and headache, chest pain, breathlessness, shortness of breath, and speech loss, Delta plus patients also exhibited stomach ache, nausea, appetite loss, vomiting, joint pains, hearing impairment, etc.

Resistant to Antibodies?

Preliminary findings suggest that this novel corona variation may be resistant to monoclonal antibody cocktail treatments for COVID-19. The therapy, which was recently approved in India, consists of a combination of two drugs: casirivimab and imdevimab.

Where Is It Spreading?

Delta has been reported in 80 countries. It is now the most common variant in India and Britain, where it accounts for more than 90% of cases. It is spreading rapidly in the US, where it accounted for 0.1% of the total cases in April and has increased sharply to 20.6% cases in June.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Delta Variant in India?

The Centre said nine cases of Delta Plus variant were found in Tamil Nadu, seven cases in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Karnataka.

On the other hand, 50 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been recorded across 11 states of India, adding that the maximum number of such cases were in Maharashtra.

Why is the Delta Variant Dangerous?

Delta is believed to be the most transmissible variant yet, spreading more rapidly than both the original strain of the virus and the Alpha vacant first identified in the UK. Evidence suggests that the variant may partially evade the antibodies made by the body after a Covid-19 infection or vaccination. Delta may also cause more severe illness.

Do I need to worry about Delta variant if I am vaccinated?

The Delta variant is unlikely to risk to people who have fully vaccinated, experts said. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective at protecting against symptomatic disease caused by Delta, as per a recent study. But a single dose of the vaccine was just 33% effective against Delta, the study found.

Delta is likely to infect "large numbers" of unvaccinated people, experts warned.

Will Delta variant cause a new surge?

The pandemic is waning in many parts of the world, with cases, hospitalisations and deaths declining. Still, vaccination rates have been highly uneven and are lower in certain states and demographic groups. Delta could fuel outbreaks in places where vaccinations lag, or among young people, who are less likely to be vaccinated than their elders.

What Can I do to Avoid Delta Plus Variant Infection?

Get vaccinated. If you're already vaccinated, encourage your family and friends to get vaccinated. Vaccination is likely to slow the spread of all the variants and reduce the odds that new, even more, dangerous variants emerge.


Live Updates

  • 19 July 2021 1:09 PM GMT

    97 of 98 Samples Test Positive for Delta Variant in Sikkim

    Sikkim health minister MK Sharma said that 98 random samples were sent to Kalyani in West Bengal in which 97 samples have tested positive for the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

    “The Delta Variant is not just highly transmissible, but it makes the patient serious with minimum symptoms. I urge people to come to the hospital as early as possible,” Sharma said.

  • 16 July 2021 1:51 PM GMT

    80% of COVID-19 Patients Who Got Vaccinated Infected with Delta Variant: ICMR

    A study conducted by ICMR has found that most COVID-19 positive patients, who had received at least one vaccine dose before catching the infection, were infected by the Delta variant.

    The ICMR study is the first such analysis on breakthrough infections post-vaccination.

  • 9 July 2021 12:30 PM GMT

    "We Should Think About Delta Variant as the 2020 Version of Covid-19 on Steroids": Andy Slavitt

    Twenty-four states have seen an uptick of at least 10% in Covid-19 cases over the past week as health experts and the federal government keep pressing for more people to get vaccinated. The rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has only ratcheted up the pressure. The Delta variant is twice as infectious as the 2020 version of Covid-19, said Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's Covid response team.

    "Fortunately, unlike 2020, we actually have a tool that stops the Delta variant in its tracks: It's called vaccine," he said. ⁠

  • Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Provides Protection Against Delta Variant
    2 July 2021 3:10 PM GMT

    Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Provides Protection Against Delta Variant

    The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine can now provide immunity against COVID-19 for at least eight months, as well as protection against "other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants" of the virus.

    The company announced on Thursday that during its trial, the vaccine generated a "strong neutralizing antibody response" to the widely spreading Delta variant, with 85% effectiveness.

    Notably, the Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. several cases have been discovered in parts of India as well.

  • 2 July 2021 8:51 AM GMT

    Himachal Pradesh Reports First Case Of Delta Plus Variant Of COVID-19

    Himachal Pradesh reported its first case of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 on Thursday.

    "The first case of Delta plus has been found in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. There are already 69 cases of Delta in Kangra," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kangra Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said.

    Meanwhile, as many as 48,786 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

  • 28 Jun 2021 10:44 AM GMT

    Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 Survivor Shares Expriences

    A 62-year-old man in Odisha's Deogarh district, who contracted the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, has said a few things that helped him recover from the coronavirus disease.

    The resident of Barkote block has said he beat Covid-19 in a little less than a month and that he stayed at home during the period.

    "I experienced body ache and flu-like symptoms on April 23 and tested positive for the delta variant of the virus on April 26. I had taken the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on March 30," he told a local television channel, according to PTI.

>Load More
