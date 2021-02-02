NEW DELHI: Board Exam Dates for 10th, 12th are officially announced by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and on its website.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the exams are scheduled from May 4 to June 11.
While Class 10 examinations will end on June 7, Class 12 examinations will be held up to June 11.
Notably, Class-XII examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will commence from 10.30 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm.
The examination date sheet is available now at cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Date Sheet 2021: CBSE Time Table 2021 (Official Notification By CBSE)
This is a developing story..