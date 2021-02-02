NEW DELHI: Board Exam Dates for 10th, 12th are officially announced by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and on its website.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the exams are scheduled from May 4 to June 11.



While Class 10 examinations will end on June 7, Class 12 examinations will be held up to June 11.

Notably, Class-XII examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will commence from 10.30 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm.



The examination date sheet is available now at cbse.nic.in.

Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII.Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India https://t.co/P9XvyMIfNq — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021





Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class Xll.

Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/LSJAwYpc7j — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021





Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class X.

Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/o4I00aONmy — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021





CBSE to announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 2: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (file photo) pic.twitter.com/xPXTprRxw0 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

