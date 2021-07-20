Deceased girl becomes 'beacon of hope' by donating organs

CHANDIGARH: A 13-year-old girl who passed away has become a beacon of hope with her parents' decision to go for organ donation, saving the lives of four patients battling for survival after suffering from end-stage organ failure.



One the patients belong to Mumbai, while three were treated at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

The retrieved corneas on transplantation will restore the sight of two corneal blind patients here.

Expressing indebtedness to the donor family, PGIMER Director Jagat Ram said, "It is an extremely hard decision, but the donor families are a ray of hope, a silver lining in the dark lives of organ failure patients. It is through their generous gifts that hundreds of people each year are given a second chance at life."

The Director further shared, "At the same time, we cannot underestimate the commitment of the entire team of PGIMER involved in the process, right from the brain death certification committee, transplant coordinators, testing labs, treating doctors and especially the intensivists, who maintain the potential donor in the best condition for optimum usage of organs, and the transplant surgeons who save precious lives with their skill and synergy."

It was the fateful day of July 8 when the donor girl from Chandigarh became unconscious due to cerebral oedema and was rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16. However, due to worsening prognosis, she was shifted to the PGIMER in an extremely critical condition the next day.

But all efforts of the family and doctors could not deter the dark tragedy as the little girl's 10-day struggle between life and death came to a halt as she could not be revived and was subsequently declared brain dead on July 18.

When it became clear that the girl would not come out of her precarious condition, the transplant coordinators at the PGIMER approached the grief-stricken father to request if he could consider organ donation. The resolute father showcased immense grit and consented for organ donation. (IANS)

