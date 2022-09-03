Delete "Socialism" & "Secularism" From Preamble, Dr Subramanian Swamy Files Petition

NEW DELHI: Former BJP MP and senior leader Dr Subramanian Swamy filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to demand to remove words such as Secularism and Socialism from the Preamble of the Constitution.

Notably, the Top Court also agreed to hear his plea on 23rd September.

The words "socialism and secularism were added in the 42nd amendment, officially known as The Constitution (Forty-second Amendment) Act, 1976, which was enacted during the Emergency (25 June 1975 – 21 March 1977) by the Indian National Congress government headed by Indira Gandhi.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Dr Swamy wrote,"If I succeed in getting Secularism and Socialism deleted from the Constitution then not only late Dr. Ambedkar would have been happy but late Sharad Joshi who obtained a promise from me to delete these words will be happy", the BJP leader said.

Subramania Swamy further said, " I grateful to Satya & Vishesh for their research and draft."

Earlier, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy accused the 'Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas" of 'falsifying and misappropriation' and confirmed that he has issued a 'Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga'.



He took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga. "

In a series of tweets, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused Akshay Kumar and the producers of undermining the portrayal of Ram Setu. He tweeted a few days back, "The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release."

He also talked about Akshay's citizenship and said, "If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country."





