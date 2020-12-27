Delhi café’s ‘Beer Maggi’ irks netizens





New Delhi: If you thought the terror of the year 2020 is over, you are wrong. Weird and bizarre food ideas have been on the news throughout the year, to top it all, this café in New Delhi has introduced 'Beer Maggi.' As bizarre as it sounds, this weird food combination has left everyone in a state of shock. The netizens are wondering why would anyone mix these two amazing items.

The Delhi-based restaurant, Housefull, which is located in GTB Nagar, North Delhi, is serving this weird combination of beer with Maggi in a jug.

An Instagram account, 'sodelhi' shared the video of this weird combination on their Instagram page. Netizens have gone crazy over the weird combination and have bombarded their comments section.

An Instagram influencer, Dolly Singh called this dish "yuck", while another Instagrammer wrote that this dish has even left Coronavirus behind.

Instant noodles are the most-favourite go-to dish for many people. However, this weird version has left all the instant noodles lover annoyed.

However, it is to be noted that, the dish is not completely a combination of beer and Maggi, however, the Maggi noodles are served in the froth made by Maggi masala.

This year has seen a lot. From Maggi Golgappe to Maggi omelette, people have tried Maggi with almost everything on the earth. A few other dishes, which have irked the netizens are the combination of vada pav, samosa and chocolate sauce, pineapple pizza, Nutella burger, Pasta dosa, pasta cheese chocolate dosa, kiwi pizza, masala chai ice cream, and others. To top it all, there was a dish where Biryani was mixed with Nutella, which irked not only the biryani lovers but everyone!





