DHFL COC seeks to oust Oaktree from bidding race

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Banking sources reveal that some of the members of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with large exposure to DHFL, are seeking to oust Oaktree from the bidding race for DHFL assets. Interestingly, Oaktree has emerged as H1 with the highest bid of Rs 38,400 crore. However, at the instance of some of these lenders, the rules of the game are being changed again to favour Piramal Group. The bid evaluation criteria has been altered wrongly whereby Oaktree bid value will unfairly be suppressed by Rs 2,700 crore. (IANS)



