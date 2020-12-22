'Emulate Congress' go-dhan yojna: Priyanka tells Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, drawing his attention to the plight of cows in Uttar Pradesh and urged him to follow the scheme by her party's government in a neighbouring state.

Referring to photographs from Lalitpur that showed the carcass of cows, Priyanka said that it appears that the cows had died due to lack of food and water.

"This not the first photograph of its kind. Earlier too, we have seen photographs from different parts of the state highlighting the plight of cows. Concrete steps need to be taken for their welfare and accountability also needs to be fixed," she wrote. Priyanka reminded the chief minister that when he assumed power, he had assured that he would open 'gaushalas' for good upkeep of cows. She said that the government had opened 'gaushalas' but the conditions there remain pathetic. (IANS)

