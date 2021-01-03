Ex-Home Minister Sardar Buta Singh no more

NEW DELHI: Former Home Minister Sardar Buta Singh passed away on Saturday. He was 86. A senior leader of the Congress, Singh became Lok Sabha member eight times, besides being appointed as Governor of Bihar. He worked with former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narasimha Rao. He was the Bihar Governor from 2004 to 2006.



Born in Jalandhar, Singh held key portfolios like railways, commerce, parliamentary affairs, sports, shipping, agriculture, communications and housing. He was Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2007 to 2010.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences to Singh's family and said the veteran party leader had spent his life in service of common man. (IANS)

