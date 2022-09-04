FAIMS Expresses Concern On Changing Names of AIIMS

New Delhi: The Faculty Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (FAIMS) has expressed concern over the reports of changing names of AIIMS which is under discussion.

The association in its letter has said that the name 'AIIMS' is the identity of the institute and any change in its name will affect the identity of institute.

The association has also sought a response from all the faculty of the institute within two days and after this the office bearers of the association will take their next step.

The association has also mentioned its letter that Delhi AIIMS was established for the betterment of medical education, research and medicine.

''AIIMS has been successful to a large extent in this objective. This is the reason that Delhi AIIMS continues to be at the top position in the category of medical institutions in NIRF (National Institution Ranking Framework),'' it added.

The association further said that AIIMS is also included in the category of top ten best institutes after some IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and Indian Institutes of Science.

''Faculty of other institutions devote their full time to teaching and research work. Whereas apart from medical education and research, there is a lot of pressure on AIIMS to treat patients. AIIMS is the leading institute of the country in the field of medical research,'' it said.

Numerous medical education models of AIIMS have also been adopted by the National Medical Commission (NMC). As far as treatment is concerned, AIIMS has been counted among the 10 best institutions in the world in terms of providing better medical facilities to the poor and economically weaker people at low cost.

"Identity is linked with the name. If identity is lost, institutional recognition is lost both within the country and outside. That is why famous and established institutes have with the same names for centuries continued like Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard universities," it added.

Earlier in this month, the government proposed to name all 23 AIIMS in the country including Delhi after local heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the region. There were also some reports claiming that the Union Health Ministry had also sought suggestions for change of name from all AIIMS.

