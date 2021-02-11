Farmers' Protest Live Update: Farmers Unions announce 4-hour 'rail roko' on Feb 18

Farmers Protest Delhi Live Update:

Protesting farmers announced a four-hour nationwide rail blockade on February 18 as they renewed their strategy to intensify their agitation.

Further, the protestors will also take out a candle march on February 14 in the memory of those killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

Feb 09 | 09:11 (IST)

Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case arrested



Sidhu who is famous for his role as a gangster in the Punjabi film 'Jora Das Numberia' in 2018, the 36-year-old was one of the first celebrities to support farmers when they took to the streets against the three laws.



Considered close to Sikh ideologue Ajmer Singh, Sidhu practised as a lawyer before he joined the show business in 2015.



Earlier, the police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.



Feb 05, 2021 - 12:35 (IST)



PM Kisaan Yojana funds will be raised when more farmers register for the scheme: Tomar



Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said additional funds will be allocated when more farmers are registered in the scheme, in response to Congress MP Anand Sharma's appeal to increase the PM Kisaan Yojana budget.



Feb 05, 2021 - 12:25 (IST)



TMC, RSP MPs give adjournment notices in LS over farmers' protests



Trinamool Congress' Saugata Ray gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the alleged "repression of farmers by police with the use of bar wires, spikes, trenches" at protest sites.

Feb 05, 2021 - 12:23 (IST)



Centre's pro-poor scheme have changes lives in villages: Narendra Singh Tomar



Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Rajya Sabha that the pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages.

On February 4, 2021, nails that were fixed near barricades at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) are being removed.



A video tweeted by ANI showed a man removing the nails studded on the road near the barricade. It was not immediately clear whether it was being done by the protesters or the police.

#WATCH | Nails that were fixed near barricades at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) are being removed. pic.twitter.com/YWCQxxyNsH — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

Rihanna, a pop singer and Hollywood actress tweeted about the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, asking, "Why aren't we talking about this?"



The report shared by Rihanna mentions that mobile internet has been suspended at the border sites in Delhi where farmers have been protesting against the Centre.









On the other hand, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to extend support to the ongoing farmers' agitation in India. The 18-year-old environmental activist shot to fame with her 'Fridays for Future' movement in 2018.



In a tweet on Tuesday, Greta Thunberg, while attaching a news story about internet shutdowns in Delhi, said, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest​ in India."





We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021





Meanwhile, the agitating farmers' unions have called for a Nationwide 'Chakka Jam' on February 6, 2021 for three hours.



As per reports, the farmer unions have announced that they would create blockades at various national and state highways across the country for three hours on Saturday.



The 'chakka jam' has been called by farmer unions to protest against the ban on internet services which has been imposed by the Centre.



The Union home ministry temporarily suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders and its adjoining areas from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31.



Post the "Tractor Rally" episode, farmers continued with their protests at various border points in the national capital.



Farmers were heard raising slogans of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', 'Inquilab Zindabad' at the Ghazipur border. Protesting farmers said that their agitation will gain strength as farmers in large numbers will join them in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sabha is observing a day's fast beginning at 10:30 AM at Delhi's ITO.





Farm Bill Protest Politics Live Update Till

Feb 01 | 17:55

Government of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is committed to working for the interest of farmers. Every year the focus is not only on increased budget allocation but also the implementation of schemes- Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Feb 01 | 17:42

Delhi Police have filed 44 FIRs & arrested 122 people in connection with farmers' protest. We've provided the information on our website, anyone can see it. Police have not detained anyone illegally. I appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours



Feb 01 | 17:37



Govt erects makeshift wall at Singhu border



Feb 01 | 17:21



A PIL moved in Delhi High Court seeking "release of all persons, including but not limited to farmers who have been illegally detained on or after January 26, in and around Singhu Border, Tikri Border and Ghazipur border"



Jan 30, 2021 | 18:30 PM

Delhi Police arrested 84 people and 34 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the 26 January, 2021 violence in Delhi: Report Agencies



Jan 30, 2021 | 15:45 PM



Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar is a phone call away for talks, the PM said.

During the All-Party meet PM @narendramodi assured that GOI is approaching the farmers issue with an open mind. PM said GoI's stand is same as it was on 22nd- proposal by Agriculture Minister still stands. He reiterated what Tomar Ji said - that he is phone call away for talks. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 30, 2021

Jan 30, 2021 | 15:00 PM

Team of forensic experts reaches Red Fort to collect evidence in connection with the violence on Republic Day.



Jan 30, 2021 | 14:40 PM

Retired and current officers of Delhi Police, members of families of Police personnel who were injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Jan 26th, and Delhi Police Mahasangh stage a demonstration at Shaheedi Park in protest against the attack.



Jan 30, 2021 | 14:10 PM



Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of Jan 29 to 11 pm of Jan 31, to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency'.



Jan 30, 2021 | 14:40 PM

Retired and current officers of Delhi Police, members of families of Police personnel who were injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Jan 26th, and Delhi Police Mahasangh stage a demonstration at Shaheedi Park in protest against the attack.



Jan 30 | 10:38 AM



Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters Day 66.

Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters Day 66. pic.twitter.com/O6m2GRtzxq — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

Jan 30 | 10:38 AM

Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters Day 66.



Jan 30 | 10:23 AM



With developments at the Ghazipur farmers' protest site acting as a catalyst for re-emergence of farmer protests across the state, the Haryana government has on Friday suspended mobile internet services, barring voice calls, in 14 more districts of the state.



Jan 30 | 10:21 AM



Telangana is likely to follow West Bengal, which passed a resolution against the farm laws in the state assembly and pass a similar resolution against the Centre's agriculture laws in the upcoming budget session.

Jan 30 | 03:32 AM

The farmer leaders said the fast will be held from 9 AM to 5 PM and appealed to the people of the country to join them.



Jan 29, 2021 | 06:55 PM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP members of attacking protesting farmers at Singhu border. He accused the BJP of only working for a few businessmen and committing atrocities on farmers.



Jan 29, 2021 | 06:48 PM



Centre using force to suppress farmers: Sukhbir Singh Badal



Former alliance partner of the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the central government is using force against the protesting farmers.



Jan 29, 2021 | 06:39 PM



Don't weaken the country: Priyanka Gandhi to PM Modi on farmers' protest



Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farmers' protest. She opined that an attack on farmers is an attack on the country.



Jan 29, 2021 | 06:26 PM



BJP members masqueraded as farmers, vandalised Delhi on Jan 26: Rakesh Tikait



Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that BJP leaders and members disguised as farmers indulged in violence during farmers' tractor on Republic day.



Jan 29, 2021 | 06:17 PM



Delhi police appeals to people for Jan 26 violence evidence



Delhi Police appealed to the public to share evidence or information about violence during tractor parade on Republic Day.



The pictures and videos can be forwarded to mobile number - 8750871237 - or email id - kisanandolanriots.26jan2021@gmail.com.



Jan 29, 2021 | 05:58 PM



Several Haryana farmers to head towards Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur



Several farmers from parts of Haryana moved towards Delhi's borders to join the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.



Kisans from Jind, Rohtak, Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Sonipat areas will be joining the protesting farmers at protest sites at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur.



Jan 29, 2021, 05:44 PM

MVA govt in Maharashtra will make its own law for farmers if needed: Ashok Chavan



"MVA government is just waiting for the Supreme Court's verdict on the fate of the farm laws. The government will make its own law 'if needed,' Chavan told ANI.



Jan 29, 2021

Haryana suspends telecom services in many areas- Order states-

The Haryana government in its temporary suspension of telecom services order stated: "Provocative misinformation and fake news on social media regarding ongoing farmers agitation has been rampant across in various districts of Haryana and there is a likelihood of disturbance of law & order, public peace and tranquillity in some districts of the state of Haryana by protesters, agitators, miscreants and anti-social elements".





Background

The Delhi Police has named 'Bharatiya Kisan Union' (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait besides other farmer leaders in the FIR over the violence that broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday.

The FIR charges them with breach of the 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) issued regarding the rally.



The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs till now in various districts over the violent protest by agitating farmers on January 26, under sections of rioting, damage to public property and assault on a public servant with deadly weapons.

