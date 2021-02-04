Farmers Protest: Greta Thunberg's Toolkit Creates Uproar; Climate Activist Takes it Down, Posts 'Update'

NEW DELHI: Environmental activist Greta Thunberg created an uproar after she tweeted in support of the farmers' protest.

Sharing a toolkit or a document on the micro-blogging site- Twitter, the 18-year-old activist landed in a bowl full of controversies as the document inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.



The document, titled, 'Global Farmer Strike First Wave', implores individuals across the world to be a part of the 'largest protest' in human history.









About the protests on Republic Day, the document, which was clearly prepared before the 26th of January, states, "On 26th January, a major day of globally coordinated actions, Show your support at local physical locations, wherever you are. Either find protests happening in your city/state/country and participate in large (or small) numbers or organize one."



"In addition to the options below, you are encouraged to organise solidarity protests either at/near Indian Embassies, near your local Govt. offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. While we are focusing on the 26th, you are encouraged to continue organising gatherings as and when possible – for this is not going to end anytime soon," it adds.









The document registers actions people can take to undermine the democratic will of the Indian population. The proposed measures include, "Call/Email any of your govt representatives and ask them to take action, Sign online Petitions and take action to Divest from monopolists and oligopolists like Adani-Ambani" and "Organise an on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House or your local Govt. office on 13th February 2020."



Notably, after her tweet went viral, the climate activist was quick enough to remove the post and update it with the latest document, in which she wrote, Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)"





We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

The updated toolkit aims to "enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers' protest in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis". The document also showed how supporters of the farmers' protest could help on social media and on the ground.



Meanwhile, a section on social media believes that there is a plan at the international level to defame India over the farmers' protest.





Also Read: After Apple iPhones, Now Get Ready to Drive an Apple Car

Also Watch: Sad Incident in Moran Village, 92 year old Woman Burnt Alive