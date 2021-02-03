 Top
Farmers protests: BJP criticizes Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

BJP said it is an attempt to “stay relevant” in Maharashtra politics by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after the meet of farmers protests at Ghazipur border.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 8:05 AM GMT

NEW DELHI: With Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut meeting farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border near Delhi, the BJP said it is an attempt to "stay relevant" in Maharashtra politics and "tokenism" to show solidarity with the farmers.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye told IANS: "Raut's visit to Ghazipur border has nothing to do with farmers but political drama. If Raut or his Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is really concerned for the farmers then they should have helped them by fulfilling their demands."

"Raut and Shiv Sena must understand that farmers' concern cannot be addressed by tokenism," Upadhye said. (IANS)

