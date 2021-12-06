Former Chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi Converts to Hindu

NEW DELHI: Ex -chairman Wasim Rizvi of Shia Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, converted himself to Hinduism today and will be associate with the Tyagi community.

As a part of ritual, he poured milk on the Shiva linga at the Dasna Devi temple.

The ceremony held at 10.30 am in the presence of Narsinhanand Saraswati, the chief priest of the Dasna Devi Temple, then after a yagna Rizwi left Islam and converted to Hinduism, chanting vedic hymns. He will change his name from Wasim Rizvi to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi.

Rizvi described the Sanatan Dharma as the world's purest religion after the ritual. He went on to say that he chose the holy day of December 6 to convert to Hinduism because it was on this day in 1992 that the Babari mosque was demolished.

"As of today, I will work for Hinduism." Muslims never vote for a political party. "They merely voted to defeat Hindus," Rizvi was quoted as saying in the newspaper.

Rizvi sparked outrage last month when he published the book 'Muhammad.' Many clerics in Uttar Pradesh were outraged by the book's cover, which depicted a male with a half-naked lady. They also charged him with making derogatory statements about Prophet Muhammad.

Waseem Rizvi made a video in which he revealed his suspicions that Muslim organisations were plotting to assassinate and behead him. He claimed in the video message, "My only crime is that I took the Quran to the Supreme Court and contested 26 verses. Muslims want to assassinate me and have sworn that I shall not be buried in any Muslim cemetery."

Wasim Rizvi made news for submitting a petition to have several Quran verses removed. He had petitioned the Supreme Court, claiming that 26 Quran verses "promote terrorism." The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the petition and fined Rizvi Rs 50,000.

Rizvi was sent official notifications by a number of religious organizations, including the All-India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), and a few asked the state authorities to file a FIR.

