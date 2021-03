Google Pay users in India can delete transaction history

NEW DELHI: In a fresh bid to secure Google Pay users in India, the company on Thursday announced more choices and controls to manage transaction data on the digital payments platform. The users can now view and delete individual transactions and activity records that they don't want used to personalise their Google Pay experience, by visiting account.google.com.



From next week, Google Pay app settings will provide users with more controls to decide how their Pay activity is used to personalise features within the app.

"All users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app," Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President-Product, Google Pay, said in a statement. Turning on "Personalisation within Google Pay'' will provide a more tailored experience within Google Pay. (IANS)



