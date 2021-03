Unidentified gunmen looted Rs 2 lakh on Wednesday from a bank in J&K's Budgam district. Reports here said gunmen entered the Chandpora branch of the J&K Bank and decamped with not just the cash but also a 12 bore gun of the bank guard and the CCTV cameras at the branch. Investigations were underway. (IANS)

