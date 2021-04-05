India breaches 1 Lakh Mark of daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Pandemic began

NEW DELHI: India has crossed the 1-lakh mark of daily Covid-19 cases for the first time, after it reported 1,03,558 fresh Covid cases today taking the tally to 1,25,89,067.



With this grim milestone, India becomes the second country in the world, after the United States, to add more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day at any time during the pandemic. However, in terms of daily numbers, India is the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil.

The last time India recorded the biggest surge in daily infections was on September 17 when 97,894 infections were recorded in a day.

India has been witnessing a spike in cases since the last three weeks. Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state so far which has witnessed the biggest-ever spike in Covid-19 cases with 57,074 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

In view of the rising cases, the Maharashtra government has issued a slew of new restrictions, including night curfews, weekend lockdowns and daytime prohibitions, to control the spread of the disease.

Earlier, on Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination programme in the country, he has further directed healthcare teams to rush to the states of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the rising number of new infections and deaths.

The Centre attributed the rise in the trend of Covid cases to a severe decline in the compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, pandemic fatigue, and lack of effective implementation of containment measures.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, account for 80.96 per cent of the 93,249 Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The PM further stated that the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, coronavirus-appropriate behaviour and vaccination if implemented would be effective in curbing the pandemic's spread.

