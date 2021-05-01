India Records Over 4 Lakh COVID Cases for the First Time in a New Global Record High

New Delhi- India on Friday for the first time recorded over 4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus in a new record global high taking the total tally of caseload to 1.91 crores. 3,523 cases of COVID-19 induced fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in the country to 2.11 lakhs. The active COVID-19 cases in the country now amount to 32.63 lakh.

India reported more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases daily for the ninth day in a row, making it the second-worst COVID-19 affected country in the world after the United States.

Many experts have credited the 2021 Maha Kumbh Mela as a super spreader event for the massive surge in the cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. According to government data, over 70 lakh people took part in this religious processions.

The Supreme Court on Friday warned the states against the suppression of information or citizens displaying their grievances on social media saying strong action will be taken. "If citizens communicate their grievances on social media, we do not want clampdown on information. We will treat this as contempt if any citizen is harassed if they want bed or oxygen," Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The states Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh claimed that they were facing shortages of COVID-19 vaccines but the centre countered their claims stating that they have over one crore vaccines available in the states.

In a major buildup, the government on Friday granted the Indian Armed Forces emergency financial powers to supplement their efforts to combat the deadly infectious COVID-19 virus. This will help the armed forces to operate medical facilities for the general public, procure essential resources and perform emergency tasks whenever required urgently.

A team of scientists as per a mathematical model warned the government that the cases of the novel coronavirus might peak during May 3 and 5.

Owing to the alarming spike in the COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the council of ministers discussing various steps taken by the centre and states with efficient coordination between the two, improving the health infrastructure in the country and ramp up the availability of medical oxygen.

Several nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Japan have immensely contributed to the COVID-crisis in India by sending in essential medical supplies in order to help sustain the crumbling healthcare infratructure. On Friday, India received the first batch of essential COVID-19 supplies from the US.

Meanwhile, Assam on Friday reported 3,197 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of active caseload to 23,826. Kamrup Metro contributed to the highest cases of the novel coronavirus in the state with 1,184 followed by Dibrugarh at 245, Nalbari at 143 and Kamrup rural at 133. 26 COVID-induced fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours with 8 deaths from Kamrup Metro, 4 from Kamprup Rural, 2 from Hojai, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Nagaon each, and 1 from Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Golaghat, Nalbari and Udalguri. The positivity rate in the state is 4.43% while the recovery rate is 89.54%. Read more

