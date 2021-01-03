India to UK flights from January 6, UK-India services from January 8

NEW DELHI: Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 6, while those from UK to India will recommence from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant COVID-19 strain which was recently discovered in the UK.



In a tweet, the minister said: "India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers."

"This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review." In another tweet, he said: "All health precautions will be taken. SOPs have been issued by @MoHFW_INDIA. Passengers will be tested both before boarding & upon arrival in India. Details are attached herewith. These are valid till 30 Jan 2021." (IANS)

