Jammu & Kashmir Police recover arms, ammunition

The Jammu & Kashmir Police along with the Army on Sunday made the third consecutive recovery of arms, ammunition and grenades after the recent busting of a terror module and arrest of three terrorist associates in Mendhar area of Poonch district, officials said. The fresh recovery was made on Sunday morning during an operation at village Dabbi of Balakote near the LoC. On December 28, three terrorist associates were arrested in Balakote area near the LoC where six hand grenades were recovered from their possession. During their sustained interrogation some more vital clues were developed after which police and Army launched an operation in Dabbi village located ahead of LoC fence in Balakote from where another consignment of arms, ammunition and grenades was recovered. The recovery includes one pistol, three pistol magazines, 35 bullets and five hand grenades. (IANS)

