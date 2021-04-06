Jaya Bachchan starts campaigning for Trinamool Congress

KOLKATA: Congratulating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making Bengal one of the best states and assuring to stand beside her in her lonely fight against the BJP, veteran actor and Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan subtly hit back at the BJP, saying that no one has been successful in intimidating and threatening the Bengalis.



Subtly hinting at the outsider jibe of Trinamool against BJP campaigners from outside states, Bachchan, referring to her Bengali roots, introduced herself as a 'Bengali'. "I am Jaya Bachchan. Before that I was Jaya Bhaduri. My father was Tarun Kumar Bhaduri and we are non-resident Bengali but we are Bengali," she said. "I am thankful to Akhilesh Jadav ji for giving me a chance to come to Bengal and campaign for Trinamool congress and Mamata Banerjee in particular," she added.

Bachchan, who is on a four-day election campaign in the state, will conduct rallies and roadshows and is likely to share the dais with chief minister Mamata Banerjee to garner support for the party in this crucial election. Speaking at a press conference at Trainmool Bhawan - the party office in Kolkata, she said, "I have lots of love and respect for Mamataji, who is one single woman fighting against all atrocities. Head broken, leg broken but they have not been able to break her heart and brain and determination to move ahead and make Bengal one of the best places in the world. She will accomplish what she wants. Bengal will witness further development under her leadership".

It is to be mentioned that besides SP, other prominent opposition parties such as the NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD and JMM, have extended support to the Trinamool Congress in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, notwithstanding the fact that the Congress and the Left Front have forged another alliance against the BJP.

"She is fighting for the rights and respect of the people of Bengal. This is the safest state for women. Those who are criticising her by using offensive words, I would only say, shame! shame!" she said hinting at the Trinamool congress allegation that the Prime Minster was trying to insult Mamata Banerjee by taunting her as 'Didi' in his political rallies.

Cautioning everybody against any attempt to throttle the democratic rights of the people, the wife of Amitabh Bachchan said, "Do not hijack my religion from me, do not hijack my democracy and democratic rights from me. And when I tell 'me', I represent all people."

Apparently referring to the charge that the BJP is out to divide Bengal by creating fissures on religious lines, Bachchan said, "Let us remember the lines penned by Rabindranath Tagore- Bangalir pran Bangalir mon Bangalir ghare joto bhai bon ek hok ek hok hain Bhagavan (Mind and soul of Bengal can never be broken, the bonding among brothers and sisters in every Bengali household will never be broken).

The BJP was quick to respond. "Who knows her (Jaya Bachchan)? Do the young generation have any connection with her," BJP state President Dilip Ghosh said. (IANS)

