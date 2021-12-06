Kangana Ranaut Requests More Time In Front Of The Delhi Assembly Panel

Kangana Ranaut, who was asked to testify before a Delhi Assembly panel for her provocative and disrespectful statements towards the Sikh population on media platforms, has requested more time.

The 34-year-old actor, who was slated to come before the panel today, has requested extra time due to business and personal obligations.

"Kangana Ranaut's counsel has notified the panel in a letter that the actress cannot come before the panel owing to personal and professional commitments," said Raghav Chadha, the committee's chairman. She's been requesting more time. The meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled. In a letter, the committee will advise her of its choice."

The council was constituted in the aftermath of the riots in northeastern Delhi in February 2020, with the mission of investigating situations that might jeopardise the city's calm.

Ms. Ranaut's words "blanketly labelling (Sikhs) as Khalistani terrorists... has the potential to promote division as well as bring severe humiliation to the whole Sikh community," according to the summons.

"The committee has acquired multiple complaints about, among other things, grossly rude and defamatory Instagram stories/posts purportedly made by yourself on 20.11.2021 on your official Instagram account...", the statement said.

Notably, the actor is also the subject of a Mumbai FIR filed by Sikhs accusing her of using disparaging words against them on social media.

Earlier, In Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib town, actress Kangana Ranaut's car was stopped and mobbed by protesting farmers who demanded an apology from her for statements she made about women farmers. On the Chandigarh-Una highway, the event occurred near the Bunga Sahib gurdwara. She was on her way from Manali to Chandigarh, where she would catch a flight to Mumbai.

Also Read: Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's Deposed Leader Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

Also Watch: