Liquor, contraband worth Rs 47 lakh seized in Bihar

PATNA: Police have seized a huge cache of liquor and contraband worth Rs 47 lakh from a house in Bihar's Bhojpur district. Har Kishore Rai, the SP of Bhojpur district said: "Two people involved in liquor and contraband mafia were arrested in this connection in Semraon village under Charpokhari police station."



"We had tip-off about liquor and contraband kept in a three-storey building. Subsequently, a team was led by SHO and Circle Officer (CO) of Charpokhari which raided the village on Saturday evening and nabbed two persons named Manzoor Alam and Umashankar Singh. The house belongs to one Amrendra Kumar Singh. He is said to be the kingpin of the entire racket," Rai said. (IANS)

