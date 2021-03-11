Lockdown announced in Nagpur from March 15 to 21 over Covid Spike

MUMBAI: In view of the surging cases of COVID-19, the District Guardian Minister, Nitin Raut has announced a 'strict lockdown' which will be enforced from March 15 to 21. Essential services and vaccine drive will continue during the lockdown.



Earlier, in the day Raut chaired a meeting of top district officials to discuss the issues regarding the rise in the COVID-19 cases. Later it was decided in the meeting that lockdown will be enforced in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate limits from March 15 to 21.





"A meeting of senior officials was held at the Divisional Commissioner's Office today against the backdrop of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur district. Have directed the authorities to take strict measures to overcome the situation," Nitin Raut tweeted.

As per reports, the district has witnessed a spike in the daily cases since last month. On Wednesday, the district reported 1,710 new Covid cases, which pushed its overall tally to 1,62,053. At present there are 12,166 active COVID-19 cases in Nagpur. A total of 4,417 people has died due to the viral infection in the district so far, as per official figures.

During the lockdown, shops of essential commodities will remain open, while government offices will function with 25 per cent capacity. Liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period.

It needs to be mentioned here that authorities in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday imposed a "janata curfew" that will be implemented between 8 pm on March 11 and 8 am on March 15.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was administered with the Covid-19 vaccine today, warned that more parts of the state could go under lockdown as the cases are in an upward trend. He further urged the people to maintain Covid protocols, which if not followed may led to another lockdown.

Setting aside the rumours surrounding the vaccine the CM has appealed the people to get vaccinated. Thackeray was administered- Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech.





There is no need for anyone to have any fear or confusion about the COVID vaccine. I have just been vaccinated & I am standing right in front of you. So, it is my humble appeal to all my citizens who are eligible for vaccination to go get it without any doubt in their minds. pic.twitter.com/ECUcJK7TsP — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 11, 2021

On the other hand, Mumbai's guardian minister Aslam Shaikh had on Tuesday said that a decision on imposing restrictions or lockdown in the financial capital will soon be taken by the local authorities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new COVID-19 cases at 13,659, almost 60 per cent of the daily new cases in the country.

