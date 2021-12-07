Madhya Pradesh: 4 Right-Wing Activist Arrested for Vandalising Missionary School in Ganj Basoda

NEW DELHI: A missionary school in Bhopal's Vidisha area has been vandalized by activists from right-wing Hindu organizations.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that the government is investigating persons who are participating in conversion efforts.

At the same time, members of the Bajrang Dal's Vishwa Hindu Parishad assaulted the school on Monday, accusing St Joseph's School in Vidisha's Ganj Basoda of converting eight students.

In this situation, the Missionary School has filed a complaint with the District Collector, stating that religious conversion is not an option.

At the same time, Nilesh Agrawal, the state office-bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), stated that the organization had simply organized a peaceful protest outside the institution and then filed a memorandum to the local authority, denying any involvement in the disturbance at the institute.

"Our demonstration was calm after contacting the local authority; therefore we have nothing to do with the claimed commotion. Several organizations

saint joseph church have been condemning the conversion and seeking an investigation for the past week. Poor kids are being converted from other states "According to Agrawal.

Protesters, on the other hand, broke down gates and barricades to gain access to the school grounds. They broke the chair-pots, the automobile parked there, and the building's windows.

Hindu organisations claim that on October 30, a Christian event was held at St. Joseph's School, and eight female students were secretly converted. On the other hand, there was a lot of outrage as soon as the news was released. Several social organisations had issued memorandums seeking action a day before the outcry.

The Saint Joseph Church, in a letter to the district collector on Sunday, refuted all claims of religious conversion, claiming that the ceremonies performed on the eight Christian youngsters were similar to Hinduism's 'Janeu Sanskar' (relating to wearing a white, sacred thread) on October 30.

The church also demanded an investigation into the matter in order to discover the truth. The church accused certain local YouTube channels of propagating bogus religious conversion stories and causing community strife in the letter, and urged that they be prosecuted.

