Maharashtra Congress, legislators donate to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF)

MUMBAI: As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government grapples with financial constraints to handle the free vaccination drive for all citizens between in the 18-44 age group, the Maharashtra Congress on Thursday announced donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).



Revenue Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader BalasahebThorat has offered his one year's salary as a public representative while the 54 party legislators in the upper and lower houses would donate their one month's salaries to the CMRF.

"As the leader of a responsible political party and a public representative we have decided to extend a helping hand to the state by donating my one year salary to the CMRF. This will come to a total of Rs 2 crore," said Thorat.

Additionally, the state Congress will donate Rs 500,000 to the CMRF, while the Amrut Group of Industries in Ahmednagar will donate the vaccination expenses of all its employees, said Thorat.

He said that the COVID-19 crisis has taken a serious turn in the country especially in Maharashtra and the best preventive measure is vaccination, in a timebound manner, of all citizens.

Thorat pointed out that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi have already raised the demand for free vaccination of all citizens in the country with the government. "Many vaccination campaigns were carried out during the Congress rule at the Centre, and it is well known that we did not worry about the loss or profit and gave free vaccination to the people by prioritising their health," he said. (IANS)

