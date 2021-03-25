Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of backing a new Political Party

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused that the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP is backing a new political party with an intent to grab minority votes in the ensuing assembly election.



While addressing an election rally at South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee claimed that the founder of that outfit receives money from the BJP. However, she did not named any political party or any person.

"A new political outfit has been launched in the state at the behest of the BJP to grab a share of the minority votes and help the BJP. Please don't vote for its candidates," she said.

The TMC supremo Banerjee further claimed that the CPI(M) and Congress have an "understanding" with the BJP.

While ensuring amity among different communities, she said that only TMC can prevent implementation of the CAA and NPR in the state.

With just few hours left for the Assembly Elections both the Trinamool Congress TMC and BJP has been giving a tough fight to each other.

Launching a scathing attack Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was campaigning at Baghmundi said that the TMC has kept West Bengal deprived of development. While urging people to vote for BJP Shah said, "If you want schemes then vote for Modiji, if you want scams then vote for incompetent TMC government."

Meanwhile BJP's start campaigner Mithun Chakraborty today held a massive road show. He said, " I am supporting BJP as our Prime Minister's has insisted to get the Bengal's pride back"

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is also campaigning in Bengal exhorted confidence that the BJP will win over 200 seats in the state.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

