Mayawati demands dropping of 'politically motivated cases'

LUCKNOW: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has filed a petition to withdraw "politically motivated cases" against three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs which has turned into a political slugfest since the decision was announced by the U.P government.

The opposition BahujanSamaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has now raised the demand to withdraw cases of 'political vendetta' against the leaders of all opposition parties in the state.

Mayawati on Friday tweeted,"With the withdrawal of politically motivated cases filed against the BJP leaders in U.P, similar cases slapped on all opposition party leaders must also be withdrawn. This is the BSP's demand." The Yogi government has filed a petition to withdraw cases of 'political malice' filed against its three party MLAs including several other party leaders. Some of the BJP leaders include SangeetSom, Suresh Rana, KapilDevAgarwal, including firebrand Hindutva leader SadhviPrachi, were slapped with alleged charges of making inflammatory speeches and confronting the state administration etc.

Government counsel, Muzaffarnagar, Rajeev Sharma said the current BJP government has filed a petition in the court to withdraw the case registered against all its leaders. (IANS)

