Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze shunted from Crime Branch

MUMBAI: A day after Vimla M. Hiren, the widow of slain Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren pointed an accusing finger at Mumbai Crime Branch officer Sachin Vaze, the government has transferred him, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Wednesday.



"Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vaze is currently serving with the Crime Branch... We have decided to remove him from there to another department," Deshmukh said.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar said that this is not enough and reiterated the demand to suspend and arrest Vaze immediately.

The development came a day after Vimla Hiren's statement to the Anti-Terrorism Squad on March 7, in which she has said: "I suspect (API) Vaze must have murdered my husband and demand an investigation." (IANS)

Also Read: India's oldest voter Shyam Saran Negi gets COVID vaccine

Also Watch: India Tourism North East organizing a 1000 Km solo cycle ride across Assam