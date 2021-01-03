Mumbai NCB busts inter-State drug network in New Year

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB said on Saturday it has busted an inter-state drug network and seized 1.134 kg party drugs during raids starting from New Year Eve, a top official informed.



MZU Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that following intelligence inputs, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths raided various locations in Mumbai suburbs and Navi Mumbai in adjoining Thane.

The raids yielded 100 gm Mephedrone and 1.034 kg psychotropic medicines and four drug peddlers have been arrested.

The operations were carried out in Kurla, Andheri, Versova and Navi Mumbai where these peddlers are active since long and they part of an interstate network.

Mephedrone/MD, also known as M-cat, Meow Meow or White Magic, is a synthetic stimulant drug of Amphetamine class psychoactive characteristics and usually used at rave parties.

Further investigations are underway to find out the local links of the arrested peddlers and trace the masterminds involved in the racket busted in the New Year, said Wankhede. (IANS)

