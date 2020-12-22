Night curfew back in Maharashtra

 Top
Sentinel Digital Desk

  22 Dec 2020

MUMBAI: Amidst the huge global scare over a new strain of COVID-19 virus detected in the United Kingdom, the Maharashtra government on Monday beefed up its defences, including imposing a night curfew in Mumbai and 26 other municipal corporations' jurisdictions for the next 15 days till January 5.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the move to impose the curfew from Tuesday night after conducting detailed deliberations with top officials of various departments here, said an official.

"We have to be extremely vigilant for the next 15 days. Accordingly, the curfew in all municipal areas shall be in force from 11 pm-6 am daily till January 5," Thackeray said. (IANS)

Sentinel Digital Desk
