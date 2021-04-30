Notify drugs for COVID treatment under Essential Commodities Act: Bhupesh Baghel

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday suggesting that Remdesivir injection, Ivermectin tablets, Tocilizumab injection, Favipiravir Capsule, Enoxaparin injection and Dexamethasone tablet should be notified as essential commodities immediately.

In his letter, Baghel said that the demand for Remdesivir injection, Ivermectin tablets, Tocilizumab injection, Favipiravir capsule, Enoxaparin injection and Dexamethasone tablet has increased. The increase in demand has resulted in hoarding and black marketing of these medicines.

He informed the Union Health Minister that the state government has already taken several measures such as constant monitoring of distribution and use of these medicines in hospitals, constituting a special task force for the purpose, surprise inspection and raids on receiving information of black marketing to stop hoarding and black marketing of these medicines.

He added that notifying these medicines under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 will not only help the state government in stopping black marketing but also in ensuring availability of these drugs. (IANS)

