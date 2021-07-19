Opposition Prevents PM Modi from Introducing New Ministers, Assam CM Says Utterly Disgraceful

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma takes a sweep at the opposition parties of India accusing them of preventing the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi from introducing new Council of Ministers in the Parliament, many of whom belong to the marginalized and vulnerable sections of the society.

The Assam CM calls this deliberate attempt by the Indian opposition to create hindrances in the appointment of new Council of Ministers, of which many are women, dalits and schedule tribes as 'utterly disgraceful.'

Sarma called this attempt by the opposition as shameful obstruction to the dignified occasion and an insult to our democracy.

"It was utterly disgraceful for the Opposition to prevent Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodiji from introducing new Council of Ministers in the Parliament, many of whom are women, Dalits & STs. This shameful obstruction to the dignified occasion is an insult to our democracy," stated the Assam CM.

The monsoon session of Parliament opened in disarray, with the opposition Congress delaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempts to announce his new cabinet to the Lok Sabha. Following the outcry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress of breaking tradition and beginning a harmful trend.

The opening day of the almost month-long monsoon session began with belligerent Congress MPs waving flags and screaming slogans in opposition to rising fuel costs. While members of the SAD joined the disruptive MPs with banners denouncing the farm laws, other opposition MPs subsequently joined the Congress members in a demonstration in the house well.

PM Modi further slammed the opposition, claiming that some of them couldn't stomach the inclusion of women, Dalits, and farmer sons in the cabinet and therefore obstructed his attempt to announce the names of the newly formed cabinet.

In the meantime, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal and former Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju have been named to the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal has been appointed into Modi's Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. This cabinet committee has acquired significance due to the fact that it is the most important of the Union Cabinet committees.





