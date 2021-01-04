Rain to continue in NCR-Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi and its adjoining areas and parts of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan will continue to receive moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms for the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain will continue to occur over most parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Tijara, Hodal, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh (all in Haryana), Alwar, Viratnagar, Kotputli (all in Rajasthan), Khataoli, Dadri, Noida, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Pilakhua, Ghaziabad, Loni-Dehat, Bagpath, Khekra, Modinagar, Baraut, Meerut, Hapur, Kandhla, Gurmukhteshwar, Hindon-AF station, Muzaffarnagar, Jahangirabad, Bijnor, Siyana, Atrauli, Jalesar Amroha, Moradabad (all in UP) during the next two hours," the Met Department said. (IANS)



