'Relationship with Amethi not political' Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday addressed members of the Nyaya panchayat in Amethi'sJamoh and underlined the need for strengthening the party organisation.

Addressing the meeting virtually, Priyanka said that for her the relationship with Amethi was not political but was that of a family. She said the farm laws were detrimental to the interests of not only the farmers but the whole country.

She also said that the Congress supports and stands with the farmers and the weaker sections of the society. (IANS)

