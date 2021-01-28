Remembering OP Nayyar: The emperor of rhythm

Even the most passionate and involved followers of Bollywood films will be surprised to know that a legendary music director, who won hearts of millions of music lovers by his melodious, foot-tapping compositions and earned the sobriquet, 'emperor of rhythm', did not record a single song, solo or duet - with LataMangeskar, the 'Nightingale of India' in his illustrious career spread over nearly five decades. To be able to keep off, LataMangeskar, the 'virtual empress of Bollywood film songs', from his musical world speaks volumes of superlative quality of composition of OP Nayyar, his rich gamut of sensuous or sensually mellifluous songs that has kept the music lovers, practically, mesmerized by his haunting melodies

It needs to be reiterated that OP Nayyar belonged to the distinguished phase that is unanimously described as the ' golden era ' of Bollywood film music. To quote RajuBharatan, one of the finest critics, 'golden age of popular Hindi film music lasted from the 1960s to the 1990s. Songs from this era proved to be much more memorable than tunes released in the 21st century.' This era saw the flourishing of Hindi film world with legendary music directors like, SD Barman, Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant–Pyarelal, RD Barman etc.

The musical 'pundits' describe the secret of OP Nayyar's sky-rocketing popularity overcoming generation gap syndrome due to his superlative perfection of 'horse beat rhythm'. 'Clip-Clop, Clip-Clop', the sound created by the hooves of horses galloping is typical of his characteristic music. To quote famous music critic, BharadwajRangan, 'Ghoda-gaadiBeat' had defined the music of an era'.

The song 'Deewanahuabadal' remains the milestone, the quintessential romantic song till date in the history of Bollywood that revolutionized the very concept and texture of Hindi filmy song. The scintillatingly melodious song is one of the most popular songs irrespective of age, culture, generations and transcending national boundaries. Composed as back as in 1964, this iconic song is one of the top 20 popular songs as per 'You Tube' views. Even neighbouring Pakistan, despite national animosity, takes pride in describing him as the 'son of Lahore,' and two of their best singers, Khalid Baig and Nish Asher, have sung, 'deewanahua' superbly.

OP Nayyar was born on November 16, 1926 and left for heavenly abode on January 28, 2007. One article is too small to highlight the greatness, multidimensional musical brilliance of O.P.Nayyar. I wind up my tribute to the emperor of rhythm with the words of JavedAkhtar, the celebrated poet, 'Any lover of vintage Hindi film music can identify a Nayyar tune as easily as any art lover would recognize an MF Hussain painting.

– Gautam Ganguly

