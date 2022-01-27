RRB NTPC Exam Result: Student Union Calls For Bihar Bandh On January 28

Patna: Terming the inquiry committee set up by Railway to look into grievances of students as a hoax, the student organization All India Students Association (AISA) has called for a Bihar bandh on January 28 in the wake of recently declared NTPC stage 1 exam results.

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with others in a press statement said that the committee formed by the ministry is a conspiracy to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the Railways has postponed the Group D exam in view of the protests taking place in Bihar, the RRB NTPC exam result has been postponed as well.

Students in Bihar also demonstrated for the third day on Wednesday to protest against the alleged discrepancies in the examinations for non-technical categories RRB-NTPC by the Railway Recruitment Board. During this, a train was set on fire in the Gaya district, and demonstrations were also held at some other stations.

However, no casualties have been reported so far in this arson.

According to Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Kumar, the situation at Gaya Junction is under control.

Interestingly, on Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning the job aspirants of barring them from ever getting recruited, if they were found involved in Vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting.

Also read: Protesters Set Train On Fire In Bihar Over Railway Job Recruitment

Also watch: