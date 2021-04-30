RSS operating COVID care centres in 43 cities: Sunil Ambekar

NEW DELHI: Amid the COVID-19 surge across the country, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has stepped up its public service campaign as its volunteers are operating COVID care centres in 43 cities and extending support to the district administrations and hospitals in 219 cities, said Sunil Ambekar, All India Publicity Head of the RSS.

During an online interaction with mediapersons on Thursday, Ambekar said: "Like always organisations like RSS, SewaBharatietc are working to provide relief materials in the affected areas. Our volunteers have put their lives at risk and are working during the crisis. As per the requirement, 12 services like isolation centres for COVID suspects, COVID care centres for positive patients, supporting government COVID care centres and hospitals, helpline numbers, blood donation, plasma donation, funeral services, Ayurvedic decoction distribution, counselling, oxygen supply, ambulance services, supply of food, ration, masks etc.'' (IANS)

