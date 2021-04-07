Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' has changed meaning of secularism: PM

NEW DELHI: Attacking the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaV ishwas" has changed the meaning of secularism.

Addressing BJP workers on the occasion of its 41st foundation day, Modi said: "Parties, who were wearing a mask of false secularism, are finally being unmasked. For them secularism means planning, policy and favour for few. But "SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, SabkaVishwas" has changed the meaning of secularism."

Modi added that regional parties who had been formed to fulfil local aspirations, had become family-based parties later, while BJP means defeating dynasty-based politics.

"BJP means defeating the dynasty-based politics. It means an opportunity for able leadership. It means transparency and good governance. It means 'SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, SabkaVishwas'," he said. The Prime Minister pointed out that despite attacks and threats, BJP workers stand firmly with ideology of party.

"Hundreds of our workers sacrificed their lives for the party. In states like Kerala and West Bengal, hundreds of our workers were killed, threatened, and their families attacked. But they firmly stand for their ideology. At the same time, the fate of dynasty is also being seen in 21st century India," he said.

Modi said lies and rumours are being spread by the political opponents to create instability in the country.

"Wrong narratives are created against CAA, farm laws and labour law... it's a pre-planned conspiracy to create political instability in the country. These people spread rumours, lies and create an atmosphere of imaginary fear like 'Constitution will be changed, reservation will end, land will be taken away. All these rumours are lies," Modi said, hitting out at political opponents.

The Prime Minister appealed to the party workers to create awareness about false narratives. "Some people or organisation spread these lies. We have to stay alert, and with the help of correct information, we have to make the countrymen aware about false narratives," Modi said.

Modi paid tribute to the party's ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee, DeenDayalUpadhyay and also remembered Kushabhau Thackeray, RajmataScindia and AtalBihari Vajpayee. He also lauded the contribution of senior leaders. (IANS)

Also Read: IMA seeks vaccination for all citizens above 18 years of age

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: Celebrities Cast Their Votes







